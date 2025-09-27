Murillo sends Marseille top in Ligue 1 with late win in Strasbourg

STRASBOURG (France) (AFP) – Amir Murillo scored late to send Marseille top of Ligue 1 on Friday with a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Strasbourg just days after their victory over Paris Saint-Germain.

Abdoul Ouattara had put the hosts ahead four minutes after the break but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang grabbed the equaliser after 78 minutes.

Murillo snatched the win in stoppage time as Roberto De Zerbi's side continued their positive momentum after snatching their first home league win over PSG in 14 years on Monday evening.

The win gave Marseille a timely boost ahead of Tuesday's Champions League game against Ajax Amsterdam and also put them top of the league on goal difference ahead of Monaco, Paris, Lyon and, indeed, Strasbourg who all have 12 points.

In a tight match in the rain at the Stade de la Meinau, Strasbourg's counterattacks and runs behind the defense caused Marseille real trouble and they thought they had taken the lead in the 18th minute when their lively skipper Emanuel Emegha fired home only to be flagged for offside.

There was almost a repeat performance four minutes into the second half when Emegha laid the ball on for half-time substitute Ouattara to score. The goal was initially ruled out for offside before VAR intervened to validate the goal.

That was the cue though for the home side to change tactics, looking simply to hold on to their lead and inviting Marseille to roam forward.

It cost them dearly as Aubameyang levelled in the 78th minute, latching on to a rebound after goalkeeper Mike Penders, on loan from Chelsea, failed to cling on to the initial shot.

Both sides had chances late in the game before Murillo scored the winner, pouncing on another rebound, this time after Penders had brilliantly tipped Robinio Vaz's header on to the crossbar.

