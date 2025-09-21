Chelsea go top of WSL as Man United and Arsenal play out a goalless draw

(Reuters) - Chelsea moved top of the Women's Super League with nine points from three games after edging Leicester City 1-0 on Sunday, before Manchester United and Arsenal played out a goalless draw at Leigh Sports Village.

Either Manchester United or Arsenal would have moved above the champions on goal difference with victory, but the stalemate left both trailing leaders Chelsea.

Liverpool's WSL fixture at Aston Villa on Sunday was postponed, and a minute's silence was observed in the other games of the day for former Liverpool and Chelsea manager Matt Beard, who died at the age of 47.

Aggie Beever-Jones kept up her scoring streak with her third goal in as many games as Sonia Bompastor's side edged Leicester 1-0 at home to preserve their perfect start to the season.

Chelsea went ahead in the seventh minute when Erin Cuthbert's clever backheel from just outside the box split the Leicester defence and found Beever-Jones, who rifled her shot into the roof of the net past Janina Leitzig.

Leitzig also denied Cuthbert twice and produced a superb fingertip save to keep out Keira Walsh's first-half strike.

Although the visitors pushed forward, they rarely carved out clear openings. Their best chance came deep into stoppage time when Rosella Ayane rattled the crossbar and Emily van Egmond fired the rebound over.

West Ham United were left bottom and without a point after a 4-1 defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion.

On Friday, Vivianne Miedema and Laura Coombs scored as Manchester City thrashed Tottenham Hotspur 5-1. Grace Clinton netted the fourth goal on her City debut against her former club and also set up Coombs' stoppage-time curler.

Also on Friday, London City Lionesses secured their first win of the season with a 2-1 victory over Everton thanks to Isobel Goodwin's brace.