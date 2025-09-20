Arsenal will learn from Lewis-Skelly's Haaland taunt: Arteta

Haaland had taunted Arsenal boss Arteta by urging him to "stay humble" after 2-2 earlier last season

LONDON (AFP) – Mikel Arteta expects Arsenal to learn from Myles Lewis-Skelly's provocative celebration against Manchester City last season when the title rivals clash at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Arsenal defender Lewis-Skelly mocked City striker Erling Haaland by coping his zen goal celebration after scoring in the Gunners' 5-1 rout of Pep Guardiola's side in February.

With Arsenal falling just short in title fights with City in 2023 and 2024, the rivalry between the clubs has grown increasingly acrimonious.

Haaland had taunted Arsenal boss Arteta by urging him to "stay humble" following a stormy 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium earlier last season.

Teenager Lewis-Skelly, who has not started a game for Arsenal this season, was criticised for his inflammatory celebration.

Asked if he had spoken to his players about their goal celebrations ahead of Sunday's showdown, Arteta told reporters: "Well that was done, and that's part of it.

"There have been a lot of celebrations or non-celebrations in the past from a lot of teams. The experience is to learn and grow as well and we certainly learnt from that."

Arsenal were without Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, and Ben White for their midweek Champions League win against Athletic Bilbao in Spain.

Arteta hinted Arsenal could face City without the trio after revealing they are yet to train this week.

"If there is a chance it will be after tomorrow's session because they haven't done anything yet. We will have more information tomorrow," he said.

"Everything has been modified so far for them. There are still a few things to clear and we'll have more information on whether they are part of the squad or if they have a chance to be part of the squad."

Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres is expected to be available after needing stitches for a head injury sustained following a clash of heads with team-mate Gabriel Magalhaes.

Meanwhile, Arteta insisted the sudden departure of one of his key allies following a boardroom reshuffle would not affect his relationship with the club.

Arsenal on Friday announced the departure of vice-chair Tim Lewis, who had advised owners Kroenke Sports since 2007.

Lewis, 62, played a key role alongside Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta in Arsenal's £250 million ($337 million) summer spending spree.

But co-chair Josh Kroenke is set to have more influence on the club's affairs, according to reports.

"I have incredible gratitude towards Tim and what he has done for the football club, what he has done for the team, and for me personally," Arteta said.

"The club has a wonderful future. I am so positive about it and every time I speak to Stan and Josh and how willing they are, the projection that they have, the vision they have for the football club, there's no question that there are big things ahead."

