Messi and Alba shine as Inter Miami defeat Sounders

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (Reuters) – Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba each had one goal and one assist to lead Inter Miami to a 3-1 victory over the Seattle Sounders on Tuesday at Fort Lauderdale.

Ian Fray also scored a goal for Inter Miami, while Oscar Ustari made five saves.

Messi scored his 20th goal in the MLS play, one behind league leader Sam Surridge of Nashville SC. He has 20 in 21 matches this season after striking for 20 in 19 MLS contests last season.

Miami are tied with the Columbus Crew for the fifth-most points in the Eastern Conference.

Obed Vargas scored the lone goal for Sounders while Stefan Frei made five saves for the team, which is in fourth place in the West.

Seattle dominated Miami 3-0 in a contentious Leagues Cup final on Aug. 31, but Miami controlled play this time.

Miami got on the board in the 12th minute when Messi sent a pass to Alba, who took a left-footed shot that hit off Frei's left leg en route to landing in the net.

In the 28th minute, Messi had a chance but his left-footed shot caromed off the left goalpost. He, however, didn't miss in the 41st minute.

Alba sent a cross to Messi, who slid and pushed a left-footed tapper past Frei to make it 2-0.

Miami then added another in the 52nd minute as Rodrigo De Paul took a corner kick. The ball travelled into the box and Fray knocked a header into the net.

Seattle nearly ended the shutout three minutes later but Osaze De Rosario hit the left goalpost. The Sounders finally netted a goal in the 69th minute when Jordan Morris sent a pass back into the middle to Vargas, who knocked a left-footed shot past Ustari.

Frei made a big save on Messi's break-in, left-footed shot in the 76th minute to keep Seattle alive.

Both teams took 14 shots. Miami had an 8-6 edge in shots on target.