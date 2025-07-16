Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem lifts the lid on promised plots

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan’s javelin throw hero Arshad Nadeem, who bagged a historic gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024, has revealed the truth behind the grand promises made after his victory.

Last year, Arshad made the nation proud by throwing the javelin a massive 92.97 meters, setting a new Olympic record and clinching the gold medal for Pakistan.

Following his remarkable achievement, both federal and provincial governments, along with several private organisations, came forward with big promises – announcing millions in cash prizes and even plots of land.

However, in a recent interview, the 28-year-old broke his silence and set the record straight. He shared that while all the announced cash rewards have been received, none of the promised plots ever came through.

"All the plot announcements were fake. I didn’t receive any of them," he said candidly.

When asked about training the next generation of athletes, Arshad said his main focus remains on his own performance.

However, he added that youngsters who approach him for training are not turned away. "My coach, Salman Butt, helps train them whenever possible," he said.