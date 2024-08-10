Any idea about financial reward for Arshad Nadeem? We'll let you know

People say could not be prouder over Arshad's win, the athlete says ready to set new targets

PARIS (Web Desk) – Arshad Nadeem won the gold medal in the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 by throwing his javelin at the monstrous length of 92.97 meters.

Soon after his win, various prizes were announced for the superstar to honour him. Nadeem won despite many odds as he had been often seen complaining about the dearth of facilities provided to him.

Rewards for Arshad

The Punjab government announced a prize of Rs100 million and the Sindh government Rs50 million for the athlete. Kamran Tessori, Sindh Governor, announced Rs1 million for the hero.

Meanwhile, cricketer Ahmad Shahzad and singer Ali Zafar have pledged Rs1 million each.

Also, K-Electric and United Bank Limited have announced Rs2 million and Rs5 million, respectively.

The gold medallist would be given 50,000 US dollars by the World Athletics Federation which announced last year that it would reward those athletes who would win gold medal in the track and field competitions.

It merits mentioning that the International Olympics Committee in itself does not reward the athletes.

Highest Civil Award, Gold Crown, and Other Tributes

During a session of the National Assembly, members unanimously passed a resolution urging the government to honour the athlete with the highest civil award.

In a further display of admiration, the Sindh government spokesperson and Sukkur Mayor Barrister Islam Shaikh announced that Nadeem would be presented with a gold crown upon his arrival.

Aug 14 celebrations with gold medal

Nadeem said while giving an interview that he could have thrown the javelin even further but it was in the hand of Almighty to bless him with the best.

"This is the month of August and this year’s Independence Day celebrations will be celebrated with the gold medal,” said the record-breaking athlete.

He said he did all this with the help of his nation’s prayers.

Pakistan’s first individual gold medalist

Arshad Nadeem has become the first Pakistani to win an individual gold medal.

In 1960, wrestler Muhammad Bashir defeated Rom and in 1988, boxer Hussain Shah overpowered Sewol to win bronze medals.