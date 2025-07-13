Italy's Sinner beats defending champion Alcaraz to win Wimbledon men's title

Alcaraz and Sinner have shared seven of the past eight Grand Slams between them

LONDON (AFP/Reuters) - Italy's world number one Jannik Sinner beat defending champion Carlos Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to win the Wimbledon men's title on Sunday, his first Wimbledon title, to take his overall Grand Slam tally to four.

Just five weeks after Alcaraz staged one of the all-time great fightbacks to beat Sinner in a classic French Open final, the pair bring their battle for supremacy to Wimbledon's hallowed Centre Court on Sunday.

Alcaraz and Sinner have shared seven of the past eight Grand Slams between them, evenly splitting the six on offer since the start of 2024.

The tennis world has been captivated by the emergence of the new rivalry after the storied era of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

Alcaraz is the flashy showman who has stolen the hearts of the Centre Court crowd, while world number one Sinner is Djokovic 2.0 — a ruthlessly efficient operator who rarely misses.

The Spanish world number two has won eight of his 12 matches against his Italian rival, including the past five.

Their most recent clash was in last month's phenomenal five-and-a-half-hour French Open final, when Alcaraz rallied from two sets down and saved three match points to defend his clay-court title.