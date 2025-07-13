Japan beat Pakistan to win U-18 Hockey Asia Cup title

The Japanese team scored in the second, third, and fourth quarters.

(Web Desk) – Japan clinched the U-18 Hockey Asia Cup title after defeating Pakistan in the final held in Dazhou, China.

Pakistan fell short of becoming Asian champions as Japan secured a comfortable 3-0 victory in a one-sided final.

Earlier, Pakistan had reached the final by defeating Malaysia in a penalty shootout during the semifinal.

Before the final, the Pakistan U-18 team remained unbeaten throughout the tournament. They thrashed Hong Kong 8-0 in the group stage, dominated Sri Lanka 9-0, defeated Bangladesh 6-3, and overcame host nation China 2-1.

