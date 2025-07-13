Swiatek thrashes Anisimova in straight sets to win first Wimbledon title

It is the sixth Grand Slam singles title for Swiatek, 24, who has never lost a Grand Slam final

(Reuters) - Eighth-seeded Iga Swiatek of Poland overwhelmed No 13 Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-0 to win her first Wimbledon championship on Saturday in London.

It is the sixth Grand Slam singles title for Swiatek, 24, and her first tournament victory since Roland Garros in 2024. She has never lost a Grand Slam final.

The lopsided 57-minute result was the first “double bagel” in a major final since Steffi Graff routed Natasha Zvereva 6-0, 6-0 to win the 1988 French Open. It was the first 6-0, 6-0 women’s final at Wimbledon since 1911.

“It seems super surreal,” Swiatek said in her on-court interview. “First, I want to congratulate Amanda for an amazing two weeks. You should be proud of the work you are doing, and I hope we will play more finals here.”

Anisimova, 23, was appearing in her first major final. She committed five double faults and finished with only eight winners and 28 unforced errors.

Swiatek never faced a break point to become Poland’s first Wimbledon singles champion. She converted six of nine break chances and finished with 10 winners and 11 unforced errors.

With Swiatek’s win on the grass courts of the All England Club, the former World No 1 has won Grand Slam titles on all three surfaces: four French Opens on clay (2020, 2022-24) and the US Open hardcourt in 2022.

“I didn’t even dream, for me it was way too far. I feel like I am already an experienced player after winning the Slams before, but I never expected this one,” Swiatek said. “This year I really, really enjoyed it and feel I improved my form here. It’s amazing and I’m going to enjoy this moment.”

Despite the disappointing finish, Anisimova’s performance in London, including a win over World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals, will vault her into the Top 10 for the first time on Monday.

“Congratulations Iga. Thank you to everyone who’s supported me,” Anisimova said at the trophy presentation.

“It’s been an incredible fortnight for me and even though I ran out of gas today and I wish I could have put in a better performance for you today, you guys still lifted me up, so thank you so much.”

It was the 100th career Grand Slam match win for Swiatek, who improved to 100-20 since making her main draw debut in 2019.

She is the eighth consecutive first-time women’s champion at Wimbledon since Serena Williams won her seventh title in 2016.