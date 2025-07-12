Arshad Nadeem, Neeraj Chopra to face each other next month

They would be in action for the Diamond League in Poland

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Olympic gold medalist javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem and Indian player Neeraj Chopra will face each other next month.

Both players will come to face after roughly a year and they would be in action for the Diamond League in Poland.

The first match between the two after the Paris Olympics will be held in the event scheduled for August 16.

Neeraj and Arshad are also likely to clash in the competition to be held in Zurich on August 27.

Arshad Nadeem won the Olympic gold medal in the Paris Olympics last year, surpassing his Indian competitor.