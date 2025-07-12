South Korea's Lee carves out narrow halfway lead at Evian

South Korea's Lee So-mi surged into a one-stroke lead through two rounds of the Evian Championship.

EVIAN (France) (AFP) – South Korea's Lee So-mi surged into a one-stroke lead through two rounds of the Evian Championship after shooting a six-under-par 65 on Friday.

The 26-year-old carded six birdies and an eagle in the lowest round of the day to go top of the leaderboard on 10-under.

She is just above Australia's Grace Kim, one of five players who were in a five-way tie at the summit overnight.

Lee has only once finished in the top 10 at a major, sharing eighth place at last month's Women's PGA Championship.

"Tee shots are really important on this course, but mine weren't great today," admitted Lee. "But I managed to make up for it with some solid putting."

Lee is coming off a victory alongside compatriot Im Jin-hee in the LPGA Dow Championship pairs event in Michigan.

"I'm trying to put the last tournament behind me and focus on the present," she said.

"Right now, I'm concentrating on my putter and driver, keeping my rhythm – and we'll see where that takes me."

Kim signed for a steady 68 featuring four birdies and a bogey, with American Jennifer Kupcho, a former runner-up in the Evian, one shot further back after going round in 69.

"I knew how punishing this course can be, so I just focused on hitting fairways and greens. I kept things simple, and it paid off today," said Kim.

Three players sit in a tie for fourth place, with South Africa's Casandra Alexander, South Korea's Choi Hye-jin and and American Andrea Lee all on seven-under for the tournament.

Australian Gabriela Ruffels and Ireland's Leona Maguire, among the leading pack on Thursday, both dropped back after signing for even-par 71s.

World number one Nelly Korda is five strokes off the pace following a one-under 70 in round two.

The American is targeting a third major title and first since last year's Chevron.

Korda started poorly with two bogeys and then a double bogey on the 16th hole before finding some form on the front nine, where she made three birdies to claw back into contention.

