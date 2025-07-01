Tearful Jabeur forced to retire from Wimbledon first-round clash

Sports Sports Tearful Jabeur forced to retire from Wimbledon first-round clash

Jabeur broke down in tears before retiring from her first-round match against Viktoriya Tomova.

Follow on Published On: Tue, 01 Jul 2025 08:15:29 PKT

LONDON (AFP) – Two-time Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur broke down in tears before retiring from her first-round match against Viktoriya Tomova on Monday.

Tunisia's Jabeur was trailing 7-6 (7/5), 2-0 when she brought a premature end to her clash with the Bulgarian world number 111 at the All England Club.

The 30-year-old, beaten in the 2022 and 2023 Wimbledon finals, looked uncomfortable throughout the match in sweltering temperatures in London.

The world number 59 wiped away tears after losing a long fifth game in the first set and took a lengthy medical timeout, with staff attending to her before taking her off court.

Jabeur, who repeatedly used ice towels in a bid to cope with the heat, eventually returned to Court 14 after a 14-minute delay, but was unable to finish the match.

"I wasn't expecting not to feel good. I have been practising pretty well the last few days," said Jabeur, who did not specify the reason for her withdrawal.

"These things happen. I'm pretty sad. It doesn't really help me with my confidence."

The former world number two's Wimbledon exit was the latest blow in a disappointing spell.

Jabeur, a three-time Grand Slam runner-up, has slipped down the rankings over the past year after injury problems.

Earlier this year she had breathing difficulties in the Australian Open second round after suffering an asthma problem.

"I keep pushing myself even though it was a very tough season for me, so I hope I can feel better and see what is going to happen," she said.

"Try to disconnect a little bit from tennis and try to enjoy life outside tennis.

"Try to recover and spend time with the family. Hopefully that can recharge me. Definitely rest is the word for it."

