French Open sensation Boisson falls in Wimbledon qualifying

Lois Boisson was eliminated in the first round of qualifying for Wimbledon on Tuesday.

Wed, 25 Jun 2025

ROEHAMPTON (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Shock Roland Garros semi-finalist Lois Boisson was eliminated in the first round of qualifying for Wimbledon on Tuesday by 197th-ranked Canadian Carson Branstine.

The French number one, now ranked 65th on the WTA Tour, was defeated after almost two hours of battle in the first grass-court match of her career, going down 6-2, 6-7 (1/7), 6-4.

On a windy Court 1 in Roehampton, where qualifying for Wimbledon takes place, the 22-year-old Frenchwoman looked ill at ease on grass -- a surface which differs greatly from her favoured clay.

Despite her stunning run at the French Open earlier in June, Boisson did not receive an invitation from the organisers of the next Grand Slam in the tennis schedule.

A wildcard in Paris, the player then ranked 361st in the world delighted the home fans by reaching the last four after defeating world number three Jessica Pegula and sixth seed Mirra Andreeva.

Boisson was then beaten in the semi-finals by American Coco Gauff, the eventual champion.

By virtue of her new ranking, Boisson was the top seed in Wimbledon qualifying.

