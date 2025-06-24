Spain win 11-goal thriller over Germany to reach U19 Euro final

Real Betis winger Pablo Garcia was Spain's hero in a semi-final

Published On: Tue, 24 Jun 2025 08:41:22 PKT

(Reuters) - Spain edged Germany 6–5 after extra-time on Monday, reaching the European Under-19 Championship final after a dramatic clash in Bucharest in which eight goals were scored after the 78th minute.

Real Betis winger Pablo Garcia was Spain's hero in a semi-final that turned from a 2–1 Germany lead with 12 minutes of regulation time left into an 11-goal extravaganza.

Garcia's fourth goal of the night – which came seconds before the final whistle – finally settled a contest after three stoppage time goals had taken the game to extra time.

The Germans will be left wondering how they are leaving the tournament despite Hoffenheim striker Max Moerstedt's impressive hat-trick.

Spain, the defending champions, will face the Netherlands in Thursday's final after they defeated hosts Romania 3-1 on Monday.