Kasatkina falls, Fonseca secures first win on grass at Eastbourne

Sports Sports Kasatkina falls, Fonseca secures first win on grass at Eastbourne

Top seed Daria Kasatkina was dumped out of the WTA Eastbourne Open on Monday.

Follow on Published On: Tue, 24 Jun 2025 07:48:15 PKT

EASTBOURNE (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Top seed Daria Kasatkina was dumped out of the WTA Eastbourne Open on Monday by Lulu Sun, while Brazilian rising star Joao Fonseca secured his first grass court win in the men's event.

New Zealander Sun, who reached the quarter-finals at Wimbledon last year as a qualifier, again raised her game on the grass to oust the defending champion 7-5, 2-6, 6-3.

In swirling conditions, there were a number of momentum shifts as Sun leapt into a 4-0 lead before Kasatkina reeled off five straight games in the first set.

Sun had to save a set point at 5-4 down before closing out the set with three straight games.

The Australian fought back to level after winning five straight games in the second.

But one break in the decider was enough for Sun.

"I really enjoy playing on grass," Sun said in her on-court interview. "It's a really unique time of the season."

Two-time Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur of Tunisia also suffered an early exit to Australia's Maya Joint 7-5, 6-2.

In the ATP event, Fonseca recovered from blowing three set points in the opener to beat Belgian Zizou Bergs 6-7 (8/10), 6-0, 6-3 and set up a second-round meeting with defending champion and top seed Taylor Fritz of the USA in round two.

The 18-year-old became the youngest men's player to win a match at Eastbourne since three-time champion Fritz in 2015.

"I am very happy to win my first match on grass, here in Eastbourne, in such a nice place and against a very good player," Fonseca said.

"After a tough tie-break, getting through mentally is very good. I am very happy for this one."

British wild card Daniel Evans defeated Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 to set up a meeting with second seed American Tommy Paul.

