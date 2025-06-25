Amateurs Auckland City hold Boca Juniors to Club World Cup draw

Amateur side Auckland City played a 1-1 against Boca Juniors at the Club World Cup.

Published On: Wed, 25 Jun 2025 08:23:02 PKT

NASHVILLE (AFP) – Amateur side Auckland City earned the greatest result in the team's history with a 1-1 draw against Boca Juniors at the Club World Cup on Tuesday.

The already-eliminated New Zealanders fought off the Argentine powerhouses, who entered the game with hopes of advancing if they won, although as Benfica beat Bayern Munich in the other Group C match, Boca would also have been ousted anyway.

Auckland goalkeeper Nathan Garrow's own goal sent Boca ahead but Christian Gray equalised with a header in the second half to earn his team a remarkable point.

After a weather delay, Boca kept pushing and racked up 40 shots but could not find a way past Garrow, who made up for his first half misfortune with several good saves.

Auckland, who were crushed 10-0 by German giants Bayern in their first game and 6-0 by Benfica in the second, set up to defend with five at the back and it paid off.

"It's been a tough trip, we've had some tough results but I'm just happy for the team and the boys, I think we deserve it, we got a little bit of respect back I hope," Auckland goalscorer Gray told DAZN.

"We rely on volunteers, we don't have a lot of money, so I'm just happy that (everyone) is happy...

"It's been a long four years to be honest, building up to this... (I'm) a little bit lost for words."

As amateurs Auckland City players have regular jobs, with Gray working as a teacher.

"I've got a few assignments that have piled up over the last month, so that's what I'll be going back to, and the school holidays thankfully," he added.

Boca controlled the game but were slow in their build up and struggled to break down the New Zealanders' back-line, with 38-year-old veteran striker Edinson Cavani kept quiet.

The minnows had the first chance of the game, with Regont Murati forcing a save from Agustin Marchesin from the edge of the box.

Boca took the lead after 26 minutes when Lautaro Di Lollo's header from a corner hit the post and was palmed into his own net by Garrow.

Boca twice came close to doubling their lead before the break, with Carlos Palacios whipping a shot from distance against the crossbar. Then, Miguel Merentiel's header hit the woodwork as well.

Auckland, the only amateur side in the competition, scored their first goal of the tournament to level after 52 minutes.

Defender Gray shook off his marker and headed home from Jerson Lagos' corner.

ANOTHER WEATHER DELAY

The game was soon suspended because of a weather warning, the fifth at the tournament, and resumed around 50 minutes later.

Boca fans have been some of the most fervent at the tournament and many refused to head inside despite repeated requests from the stadium announcer, preferring to chant in the stands during the storm delay.

By the time the match restarted, without a drop of rain having fallen at Geodis Park, Benfica had beaten Bayern, leaving Boca no chance of progress to the knock-out rounds.

Merentiel struck quickly for Boca but the goal was disallowed for a handball in the build-up.

Garrow made a fine save from Malcom Braida's dipping header as Auckland tried to cling on for a point against one of the giants of world football.

The goalkeeper pulled off another good stop from Kevin Zanon's curling effort from range as the clock ran down.

Boca rained in shots as they desperately attempted to avoid an embarrassing draw but Garrow beat away a Palacios drive and the New Zealanders celebrated wildly as the final whistle blew.

