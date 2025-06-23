Gold Cup: Saudi Arabia tie Trinidad, advance out of Group D

Saudi Arabia finished 1-1-1 (4 points) to place second

(Reuters) - Firas Al-Buraikan found the all-important equalizer for Saudi Arabia to notch a 1-1 draw with Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday in Las Vegas, ensuring the CONCACAF's guests would advance to the knockout stage of the Gold Cup.

While the United States won Group D with a perfect 3-0-0 record, Saudi Arabia finished 1-1-1 (4 points) to place second. Trinidad and Tobago (0-1-2, 2 points) would have leapfrogged Saudi Arabia for second with a victory.

Justin Garcia nearly put Trinidad ahead in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time, but his point-blank shot from the center of the box caromed off the crossbar.

Al-Buraikan's tying goal also involved the woodwork. Saleh Al-Shehri received a pass down the center lane, dribbled around one defender and watched his ensuing shot hit the crossbar and stay out of the net. Al-Buraikan ran in to collect the ball and tap it behind goalkeeper Marvin Phillip (two saves).

Dante Sealy staked Trinidad to a 1-0 lead in the 10th minute on a left-footed rocket from outside the box.

Nawaf Al-Aqidi made two saves for Saudi Arabia.

Mexico 0, Costa Rica 0



Santiago Gimenez's apparent goal for Mexico four minutes into second-half stoppage time was overturned by VAR decision as he was ruled offside as the Group A squads finished with a scoreless draw in Las Vegas.

Costa Rica and Mexico each went 2-0-1 for seven points to finish atop Group A. The Dominican Republic and Suriname each were 0-2-1 for one point after their scoreless draw on Sunday night.

Mexico had more shot attempts, 13-5, and recorded the only four shots on goal. While Mexico was whistled for more fouls (14-7), Costa Rica was issued more yellow cards (5-2).

Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas made four saves, while Mexico's Angel Malagon also had a clean sheet without making a save.

Dominican Republic 0, Suriname 0



Despite playing a man down after Edgar Pujol received a red card for a foul in the 30th minute, the Dominican Republic played to a scoreless draw against Suriname in Arlington, Texas.

Both teams finished 0-2-1 in Group A and were eliminated, while Mexico and Costa both went 2-0-1 in Group A and advanced to the knockout round.

Suriname's Kenneth Paal was racing toward the Dominican Republic's penalty area with the ball when Pujol took him down, and after a VAR review, the referee ruled the foul worthy of a red card.

The Dominican Republic notched 17 shot attempts to 15 for Suriname, which had more shots on goal (5-3) and corner kicks (8-7). Dominican Republic goalkeeper Xavier Valdez notched five saves, while counterpart Warner Hahn saved two shots for Suriname, including one in the first minute of second-half stoppage time.