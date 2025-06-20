Earthquakes F Ousseni Bouda signs extension

(Web Desk) - San Jose Earthquakes forward Ousseni Bouda signed a contract extension on Friday that spans through the 2027 season.

Financial terms were not disclosed by the Earthquakes, who hold a club option on the deal through 2028.

"Bouda continues to grow as an attacking player," Earthquakes sporting director and head coach Bruce Arena said. "He's an excellent teammate and professional, and we look forward to his contributions over the next couple of years."

Bouda, 25, has collected three goals and one assist while appearing in all 18 MLS matches (seven starts) this season.

"This is a proud moment for my family and me," Bouda said. "I look forward to keep growing in my personal career and with this team that is only getting better. I want to thank Bruce, his staff and the entire Earthquakes organization for believing in me and the opportunity to continue to play for them and the best fans in Major League Soccer."

Bouda has totaled five goals and one assist in 54 career matches (10 starts) since being selected by San Jose with the eighth overall pick of the 2022 MLS SuperDraft out of Stanford.