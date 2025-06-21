New Zealand defeat Pakistan in Hockey Nations Cup final

The highly anticipated match began shortly after 6pm

KUALA LUMPUR (Dunya News) - New Zealand have defeated Pakistan by 6-2 in the final of FIH Hockey Nations Cup.

The match began shortly after 6pm. Shortly after the match began, New Zealand proved its dominance. New Zealand had an upper hand as they claimed a 5-0 edge in the second quarter. In the third quarter, Pakistan infused a little bit hope into their side by scoring a goal but it appeared too little too late. In the next and last quarter, Pakistan scored another goal whcih was shortly responded by another goal of New Zealand.

At the end of the match, Pakistan was defeated comprehensively by 6-2.

New Zealand had reached the final after defeating Korea in a shootout in the other semi-final.

Pakistani fans were in the stands to see the national team.

Pakistan reached the final of FIH Hockey Nations Cup by beating France in the penalty shootout.

Pakistan defeated France by 3-2 in an ultimate thriller which was decided in the penalty shootout.

Pakistan finished second in Pool B with four points after three matches. Their journey to the semi-finals included a victory against Japan (3-2) and a hard-fought 3-3 draw against host nation Malaysia. Their only defeat in the group stage came against New Zealand in a close 4-3 encounter.

Despite the loss to New Zealand, Pakistan secured their semi-final berth due to a superior goal difference over Malaysia, who also finished on four points.