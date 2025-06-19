Kolo Muani, Conceição each score 2 goals as Juventus beats Al Ain 5-0 in Club World Cup

Juventus scored three goals on Al Ain goalkeeper Patrício in the span of 20 minutes in first half

WASHINGTON (AP) - Randal Kolo Muani and Francisco Conceição each scored two goals and Juventus closed out the first round of the group stage in the Club World Cup with a 5-0 win against Al Ain on Wednesday night.

The 36-time Italian champions opened the scoring at the 11th minute when a center from defender Alberto Costa assisted Kolo Muani’s header in front of 18,161 fans, many on them wearing white and black-striped Juventus jerseys.

Ten minutes later, Conceição dribbled the ball inside the penalty box and made it 2-0.

Kenan Yildiz scored into the lower left corner in the 31st minute and Kolo Muani second goal four minutes into first-half stoppage time put Juventus up 4-0 at the half.

Conceição scored again from a center-field kick in the 58th minute.

Juventus scored three goals on Al Ain goalkeeper Rui Patrício in the span of 20 minutes in the first half. The team had 10 first-half shots, eight of which were inside the penalty area.

Al Ain, from the United Srab Emirates, will face a tougher challenge against current Club World Cup champions and Group G favorites Manchester City in Atlanta on Sunday. Juventus currently sits first in the group by goal difference and will travel to Philadelphia to attempt to secure a spot in the next round against Wydad.