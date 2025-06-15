Mexico down Dominican Republic to open Gold Cup defence

INGLEWOOD (United States) (AFP) – Mexico launched their bid for a 10th CONCACAF Gold Cup crown with a nervy 3-2 win over the Dominican Republic in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Mexico looked to be cruising to a comfortable win after Edson Alvarez and Raul Jimenez scored moments either side of half-time to put the defending champions 2-0 up at SoFi Stadium.

Alvarez put "El Tri" into the lead with a thumping header from a corner on 44 minutes to make it 1-0 at half-time.

Veteran striker Jimenez doubled the advantage 30 seconds after the break, finishing deftly after a clever through ball from Santiago Gimenez.

However a superb individual goal from the Dominicans' Peter Gonzalez on 51 minutes – the country's first ever Gold Cup goal – reduced the deficit to 2-1 to spark jitters amongst the Mexico-dominated crowd of 54,309.

The concern was short-lived though as Cesar Montes restored Mexico's two-goal cushion two minutes later to make it 3-1.

But Edison Azcona's deflected shot on 67 minute made it 3-2 to set up a nervous finish before Mexico hung on to claim all three points in the Group A clash.

Mexico are the most successful nation in Gold Cup history, winning the regional championship for Central America, North America and the Caribbean (CONCACAF) a record-extending ninth time in 2023.