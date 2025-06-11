Scheffler seeks back-to-back major wins at formidable Oakmont

Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler tries to become the first back-to-back major winner in a decade.

Follow on Published On: Wed, 11 Jun 2025 08:08:06 PKT

OAKMONT (United States) (AFP) – Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler tries to become the first back-to-back major winner in a decade by taking this week's 125th US Open, which tees off Thursday at intimidating Oakmont.

Not since Jordan Spieth captured the 2015 Masters and US Open has anyone swept consecutive major crowns, but two-time Masters champion Scheffler is on a hot streak.

The 28-year-old American has won three of his past four starts, including a third major title at May's PGA Championship and defending his Memorial title two weeks ago.

This week, however, offers a severe test with thick high rough, tricky bunkers and sloped greens known for lightning-fast speed.

"This is probably the hardest golf course that we'll play, maybe ever, and that's pretty much all it is," Scheffler said. "It's just a different type of test."

Scheffler arrives after a rest week as the oddsmakers' favorite over world number two Rory McIlroy and defending champion Bryson DeChambeau.

"I don't pay attention to the favorite stuff or anything like that," Scheffler said. "Starting Thursday morning we're at even par and it's up to me to go out there and play against the golf course and see what I can do."

Fourth-ranked Collin Morikawa, a two-time major winner, expects brutal rough off most every missed fairway.

"Overall you have to hit the ball really well. You know you're going to get penalized even on good shots," Morikawa said.

"Step number one is to hit it in the fairways. I don't think people understand how thick the rough is. It's not wispy like the club is going to go through. This is just thick. Clubs will turn over.

"You're going to see guys trying to hit pitching wedge out and it's going to go 45 degrees left because that's how thick the rough is."

The 7,372-yard, par-70 layout offers a vast array of bunkers and a course where many trees were removed to produce an expansive feel.

"Extreme challenge," two-time major winner Jon Rahm said. "Even when you just stand on the putting green, seeing the whole property, you know you're somewhere special. It's quite iconic."

McIlroy, who won the Masters in April to complete a career Grand Slam, has top-10 US Open finishes each of the past six years.

He declared Oakmont "a big brute of a golf course."

"You're going to have to have your wits about you this week all the way throughout the bag, off the tee, into the greens, around the greens. It's going to be a great test."

Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau, a winner last month at LIV Golf Korea, seeks his third US Open after wins in 2020 and 2024.

The 31-year-old American is trying to become only the eighth back-to-back US Open winner, the first since compatriot Brooks Koepka in 2017 and 2018.

"Everybody knows this is probably the toughest golf course in the world right now, and you have to hit the fairways, you have to hit greens, and you have to two-putt, worst-case scenario," DeChambeau said.

"When you've got those putts inside 10 feet, you've got to make them. It's a great test of golf."

'ALL-AROUND CHALLENGE'

Phil Mickelson, a six-time major winner who turns 55 on Monday, seeks an elusive title to complete a career Grand Slam after six runner-up US Open finishes, most recently in 2013.

"It's pretty much an all-around challenge," said 2013 US Open winner Justin Rose. "You have to put the ball in play off the tee. That's not the biggest challenge. Fairways are somewhat generous, 30-odd yards wide.

"That's because it's all about the greens. The real skilled hitters can get it into those greens, not get on the wrong side of those contours."

