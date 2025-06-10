Wales fan hospitalised after fall from stands during Belgium match

The unnamed supporter fell from the upper tier into the lower tier amid celebrations

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A Wales football fan was taken to hospital on Monday after falling from the stands during their World Cup qualifier against Belgium at King Baudouin Stadium.

The unnamed supporter fell from the upper tier into the lower tier amid celebrations when Wales equalised with a third goal, according to the Football Association of Wales.

"He was conscious and speaking and has now been taken to hospital for further checks," the FAW said in a statement, while no further details about his condition have been released.

Belgium secured a late 4-3 home win against Wales, inflicting their first defeat under new manager Craig Bellamy, following a winning goal from Kevin De Bruyne two minutes from time.