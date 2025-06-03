Alcaraz, Swiatek and Sabalenka in French Open semi-final hunt

Reigning men's champion Alcaraz is through to the last eight for the fourth year running

PARIS (AFP) – Carlos Alcaraz expects a stiff challenge from Tommy Paul in the French Open quarter-finals on Tuesday, as women's title rivals Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka look to set up a blockbuster clash.

Reigning men's champion Alcaraz is through to the last eight at Roland Garros for the fourth year running and aims to become the third man this century to defend his title, after Gustavo Kuerten and Rafael Nadal.

Alcaraz has dropped a set in each of the past three rounds and said "I fought against myself in the mind" after a tough four-set victory over Ben Shelton in the last 16.

The 22-year-old Spaniard holds a 4-2 career record against Paul, the US 12th seed whom Alcaraz beat in the quarter-finals of the Paris Olympics on the way to a silver medal last August.

"I remember that every match that I've played against him he was really tough," said Alcaraz.

"His level is really high right now. He has a lot of confidence.

"It's going to be a really interesting match to watch, because every time we play against each other, we rise our level to the top as well."

If Alcaraz gets past Paul he will meet the winner of Tuesday's other men's quarter-final between in-form Italian Lorenzo Musetti and Frances Tiafoe.

Musetti has been one of the form players on clay this season, reaching at least the last four in all three of the principal warm-up events ahead of the French Open.

Both Musetti and US 15th seed Tiafoe are appearing at this stage of Roland Garros for the first time.

Tiafoe, twice a US Open semi-finalist, has yet to drop a set in Paris and is confident he can go even further.

"When I'm playing well, I'm there and present and having fun, I think the sky's the limit for me."

Swiatek, Sabalenka on collision course

Swiatek arrived at her favourite tournament with serious doubts over her ability to win a fifth French Open in six years after a lengthy trophy drought.

The 24-year-old Pole has not won a title since lifting the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen for a third successive edition 12 months ago.

She was put to the test by Elena Rybakina, who led by a set and a break before Swiatek escaped trouble to book a quarter-final with Elina Svitolina.

"It means a lot. I think I needed that kind of win to like feel these feelings that I'm able to win under pressure," Swiatek said after reeling off her 25th win in a row at the French Open.

"It's a great confirmation for me. Yeah, I for sure wanted to have a match like that."

Ukrainian 13th seed Svitolina pulled off an even more remarkable comeback against 2024 runner-up Jasmine Paolini, saving three match points to reach her fifth Roland Garros quarter-final.

The 30-year-old has never advanced to the last four but will hope to finally match husband Gael Monfils' run to the semi-finals in 2008.

That French connection also guarantees Svitolina has her fair share of supporters in Paris.

"For so many years I loved and still loving to play here in France," she said.

"The support is amazing. They push me to play better... this is a great feeling to have when the crowd is giving you this extra energy."

World number one Aryna Sabalenka is on a revenge mission against Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen after losing to the Chinese star in Rome recently.

Zheng beat Sabalenka for the first time in seven attempts and will try to repeat the trick against the player she lost to in the 2024 Australian Open final.

"I expect a great battle, and I'm super excited to face her in the quarter-finals, and I want to get my revenge. Yeah, I want to get this win after Rome," said Sabalenka.

Madrid champion Sabalenka feels she is ready to go all the way in Paris, where her best performance was reaching the semi-finals two years ago.

"I think in the last year I improved a lot in my game, and I think now going to the French Open, I don't have those doubts that I cannot play on clay, so maybe I'm more confident this year."

A win over Zheng could line up an eagerly anticipated last-four showdown with Swiatek.