Thank heavens: Javelin star Arshad Nadeem returns home with gold

He shared that his coach worked tirelessly day in and day out.

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 02 Jun 2025 15:30:16 PKT

MIAN CHANNU (Dunya News) - National hero Arshad Nadeem says he is thankful to Allah Almighty for the success in the Asian Athletics Championship.

“With the prayers of the nation, Allah Almighty has granted victory to Pakistan once again. If you work hard in anything, Allah surely rewards it,” he stated.

Speaking in his hometown a day after he returned to hero’s welcome in Lahore, Nadeem said that young people in Pakistan are now entering this sport.

“We had two javelin throwers from Pakistan in the Asian Athletics Championship. The government is supporting us, and I hope they will continue to provide such support in the future,” he said.

“We are setting up an academy in Islamabad. Parents always pray for their children, and with the prayers of the public, Allah has granted me honour.

“I won the gold medal at the Paris Olympics because of the people’s prayers, and the gold medal in the Asian Athletics Games is also a result of those prayers.”

He said, “I started my journey from a small village, and today, Pakistan’s name is being recognised around the world. I encourage the youth of our country to take up this sport as well. The World Athletics Championship is coming up in September, and I will make the country proud there too.”

He added, “When a person steps onto the field, everyone is a rival - and a gold medal is a gold medal. My coach worked day and night for me. LESCO has provided me employment.”

HERO’S WELCOME IN LAHORE

Arshad Nadeem received a hero’s welcome upon his arrival in Lahore on Sunday after winning a gold medal at the Asian Athletics Championship in South Korea.

On Saturday, Nadeem clinched the gold in the javelin throw event with a remarkable throw of 86.40 meters, setting a new milestone.

It is worth noting that Nadeem made history by securing Pakistan's first gold medal in this event after 52 years. The last time Pakistan won gold in the Asian Athletics Championship was back in 1973.

Competing in the javelin throw event in South Korea, Nadeem outperformed India’s Sachin, who secured the silver medal.

Japan’s Yuta Sakiyama earned bronze with a throw of 83.75 meters, while Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage came in fourth with 83.27 meters.

Pakistan’s second representative, Muhammad Yasir, finished eighth with a best throw of 75.39 meters.

Earlier, Arshad Nadeem dedicated his triumph to the prayers of his parents and the nation.

He expressed gratitude to Allah and acknowledged the support of the entire nation. He also praised his coach, Salman Butt, crediting their joint efforts for the victory.

This achievement marks his first major international win since the Paris Olympics in 2024.

His gold medal has brought pride and honor to Pakistan globally. Both President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif applauded his exceptional feat.

