Doue dazzles as PSG humble Inter 5-0 to win first European Cup

PSG's young team achieved what the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe could not

Published On: Sun, 01 Jun 2025 11:35:02 PKT

MUNICH (Reuters) - Teenager Desire Doue scored twice to inspire Paris St Germain to their first European Cup triumph with a crushing 5-0 victory over Inter Milan on Saturday, the biggest winning margin in the final of the continent's premier club competition.

After losing the 2020 final to Bayern Munich, Luis Enrique's PSG side, who teetered on the brink of elimination in the league phase, finally claimed the trophy their Qatari owners have craved since taking over the French capital club in 2011.

PSG's young team achieved what the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe could not do in their colours as they became only the second French side to win the trophy after Olympique de Marseille in 1993.

"Making history was a goal from the start of last season," Luis Enrique said.

"I really felt a connection with the players and the fans, a very strong connection that we saw throughout the season. We were able to handle the tension and excitement in the best possible way."

PSG put on a masterclass which the more experienced Inter team had no answer to, scoring twice in the opening 20 minutes through former Inter defender Achraf Hakimi and Doue.

The 19-year-old Doue was on target again in the 63rd minute, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored 10 minutes later and substitute Senny Mayulu netted three minutes from time to complete the rout in Munich.

Before kickoff the Italian fans sang "There's Only Inter", the club's anthem, but on the pitch their side went missing and PSG ran riot to secure a richly deserved win.

PSG bossed the game from the start, maintaining possession with their slick passing, every player constantly searching for an opening, which they found in the 12th minute when Vitinha played a pass into Doue in the box.

Inter defenders appealed for offside but Federico Dimarco played the PSG man onside and the youngster kept his cool to roll the ball across goal and hand Hakimi the simplest of tap-ins.

"We have made history, we have written our names in the history of this club," Hakimi said.

"For a long time this club deserved it, we are very happy. We have created a great family."

The second came eight minutes later from a quick PSG counter which found Ousmane Dembele on the left wing.

Dembele drove forward before floating the ball to the far side and Doue had time to control the ball on his chest and his shot took a deflection off Dimarco to beat the wrong-footed Yann Sommer.

GAME OVER

Inter had to try to attack in the second half but PSG killed off the game with a third goal when Vitinha slid the ball through to Doue in the area and the 19-year-old coolly slipped the ball past Sommer.

Inter were shell-shocked but things only got worse.

Dembele's defence-splitting pass from his own half sent Kvaratskhelia haring away before beating Sommer at his near post, a goal which brought the PSG bench, including Luis Enrqiue, onto the pitch.

Luis Enrique became the second manager, after his former Barcelona teammate Pep Guardiola, to win the continental treble of League, Cup and Champions League in one season twice, both winning their first with Barca and their second by beating Inter.

"He is the man who has changed everything at PSG. Since he came here, he has changed the way football is seen. He is a loyal man, he deserves it more than anyone else," Hakimi said.

PSG still had time for a fifth as Mayulu fired past Sommer from close range after a pass from substitute Bradley Barcola and the final whistle was greeted with huge roars from the French fans who had been singing loudly all game.

Inter had high hopes of making up for their defeat two years ago by Manchester City in Istanbul but finished the season trophyless.

"It absolutely didn't feel like my Inter out there, and the players are the first to know it, but I'm proud of the journey we've taken," Inter manager Simone Inzaghi said.

Luis Enrique, visibly emotional after the final whistle and wearing a T-shirt with a tribute to his daughter Xana who died in 2019, has turned PSG from a side of superstars into a group of humble players finally playing as a team.