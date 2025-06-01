LAFC qualify for Club World Cup with win over Club America

Denis Bouanga's dramatic extra-time winner helped Los Angeles FC into the Club World Cup

Sun, 01 Jun 2025 11:31:26 PKT

LOS ANGELES (United States) (AFP) – Denis Bouanga grabbed a dramatic extra-time winner to send Los Angeles FC into the Club World Cup with a 2-1 win over Mexico's Club America on Saturday.

The team from Mexico City looked to have booked their place – and the guaranteed $9.5 million participation reward – after a penalty from former LAFC player Brian Rodriguez in the 64th minute.

But Brazilian Igor Jesus's 89th minute header for LAFC took the game into extra-time and five minutes from the end of the second period Bouanga drilled home the dramatic winner.

It was a game with high stakes played in front of a boisterous crowd divided between the two teams and the tension was palpable from the outset.

But it was the Californian club, who only began life in MLS seven years ago, who triumphed and earned a spot in the first edition of the expanded 32-team FIFA tournament.

LAFC will line up in Group D of the Club World Cup, where they will face Premier League side Chelsea, Brazil's Flamengo and Esperance Tunis of Tunisia in the tournament which gets under way on June 14.

The one-off 'play-in' match came about following FIFA's decision to ban Mexican club Leon from the tournament.

Leon were barred because the club is owned by Grupo Pachuca, which also controls Liga MX side Pachuca, who are also taking part in the tournament.

LAFC were given the chance on the basis of finishing as runners-up to Leon in the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League.

America, founded 108 years ago, were handed the opportunity due to their status as the "top-ranked team" in confederation rankings.

While LAFC had the nominal home field advantage, at their BMO Stadium, California is home to many Club America fans and the result was a de facto neutral venue.

The atmosphere was electric but chances were rare in the opening half with the Mexican team enjoying the better possession but causing few problems for LA's former France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

But when Mark Delgado's challenge on Erick Sanchez in the box was ruled a foul, after a VAR review, substitute Rodriguez kept his cool and sent Lloris the wrong way to put America ahead.

Rodriguez had a chance to secure the outcome 10 minutes later but he floated his shot wide.

The introduction of former France and Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud in the 74th minute proved to be decisive, however, with the 38-year-old's presence causing plenty of problems for the America back line.

Thundering header

Giroud's improvised shot with the outside of his foot forced Luis Malagon into a save and moments later the Club America keeper kept out a header from the Frenchman.

With just a minute of normal time remaining, LAFC grabbed a lifeline when a Bouanga corner was met with a thundering header from Jesus.

LAFC almost won the game in regulation but Malagon did brilliantly to keep out a cross/shot from Timothy Tillman that was heading towards the top corner.

Then it was extra-time and with penalties looming, Frankie Amaya fed a ball in to Giroud on the edge of the box who laid off to the on-rushing Bouanga whose fierce shot took a wicked deflection and flashed past the helpless Malagon.

The France-born Gabon international has scored 80 goals for LA, in all competitions, since joining the club from Saint Etienne in 2022 but none more valuable than this one.

The win ensures that the tournament host nation will have three competing teams from Major League Soccer with the Seattle Sounders and Inter Miami already in the competition.

The tournament concludes with a final in MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 13 with the winner taking home over $100 million.