Pakistan celebrates Arshad Nadeem's latest triumph

Pakistan celebrates Arshad Nadeem's Asian Athletics Championship triumph

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 31 May 2025 18:07:13 PKT

(Web Desk) - Pakistanis celebrated with immense pride as javelin star Arshad Nadeem delivered an outstanding performance to win gold at the Asian Athletics Championships.

Fans lauded him as a potential "greatest of all time" (GOAT), marveling at his ability to outshine competitors despite their access to superior training resources.

The Olympic gold medalist clinched the victory with an impressive final throw of 86.40 meters, solidifying his dominance in the event. The 28-year-old, who set an Olympic record with a remarkable 92.97-meter throw at the Paris 2024 Olympics, came close to the Asian Championship record of 86.72 meters.

India’s Sachin Yadav took silver with a top throw of 85.16 meters, while Japan’s Yuta Sakiyama claimed bronze with 83.75 meters.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended their heartfelt congratulations to Nadeem for continuing to bring glory to Pakistan.

Sports personalities, politicians and common citizenry extended their congratulations to the star.

Arshad Nadeem you beauty



Arshad Nadeem won gold once again

Arshad is on his way to leave a huge legacy. 86.40m #AsianAthleticsChampionships2025 #ArshadNadeem #AsianAthleticsChampionships pic.twitter.com/HJBS33tV8N — Ahmad Shahzad (@iamAhmadshahzad) May 31, 2025

Congratulations to Arshad Nadeem on winning the gold medal at the Asian Athletics Championship!

A proud moment for Pakistan—his success reflects our nation's potential in sports and the strength of our youth.#PakistanZindabad #ArshadNadeem #AsianAthletics pic.twitter.com/NQzUbqfiF8 — Ahsan Iqbal (@betterpakistan) May 31, 2025

Arshad Nadeem ️ pic.twitter.com/06XjU8pDDm — Hassan Ayub Khan (@HassanAyub82) May 31, 2025

A gold medal after 50 years at Asian Championship

This victory marks Pakistan's first gold medal at the Asian Athletics Championships in over five decades (50 years).

The last time Pakistan clinched gold at this event was in 1973 when Allah Dada won in the javelin throw and Muhammad Younis triumphed in the 800m during the championships held in Marikina, Philippines.