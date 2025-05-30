Djokovic rolls past Moutet to reach French Open last 32

PARIS (AFP) – Novak Djokovic extended his perfect record against French players at Roland Garros with a 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (7/1) win over Corentin Moutet to reach the third round on Thursday.

It was largely plain sailing for the 38-year-old Djokovic although he did have to save a set point to force a tie-break in the third set.

That came after the 24-time Grand Slam champion took a medical timeout earlier in the set to receive treatment for a blister on his left foot.

"Things got a little bit complicated with the blister. That was bothering me for a bit," said Djokovic.

"But I don't think it's going to be an issue for me to recover."

Just when Moutet threatened to prolong the match, Djokovic clicked back into gear -- a day after a nighttime cycle around the Arc de Triomphe -- to improve to 12-0 against Frenchmen at Roland Garros.

"Obviously atmosphere was electric, especially in that third set. He was close to win it, so the crowd got involved. And it was, yeah, not much fun for me," said Djokovic.

He is through to the last 32 in Paris for the 20th time, more than even 14-time champion Rafael Nadal managed.

But Djokovic said he would not repeat his jaunt around the notoriously busy Place Charles de Gaulle, where 12 avenues converge.

"At one point we had cars all over the place. It was quite an adrenaline experience, but I don't think I will repeat that," he said.

"Probably in all other streets, it's much more safe. But, yeah, we were crazy enough to get into that roundabout. It was fun but at one point but also a bit dangerous."

Djokovic will play 23-year-old Austrian qualifier Filip Misolic for a spot in the last 16. Misolic withstood a comeback from Canadian 27th seed Denis Shapovalov to prevail 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (8/6), 4-6, 4-6, 6-3.

The three-time French Open champion issued a playful appeal to tournament organisers not to schedule his next match on Saturday night, to avoid a clash with the Champions League final.

Paris Saint-Germain will be bidding for a first European crown against Inter Milan. Kick-off in Munich is roughly 30 minutes after the evening session begins at Roland Garros.

"It's going to be PSG that I will support. I will definitely watch it if I'm not playing night session," said Djokovic.

"Yeah, that will be nice. FYI, Roland Garros schedule..."

