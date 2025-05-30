Vondrousova plays through pain to meet Pegula at French Open

Vondrousova beat Magdalena Frech 6-0, 4-6, 6-3 at the French Open on Thursday.

PARIS (AFP) – Former French Open runner-up Marketa Vondrousova said Thursday she was relieved to be able to play through the pain as she advanced to the third round at Roland Garros.

Czech Vondrousova, the French Open losing finalist in 2019, rallied past Poland's Magdalena Frech 6-0, 4-6, 6-3 and next meets third-seeded American Jessica Pegula.

Pegula, last year's US Open runner-up, beat 55th-ranked fellow American Ann Li 6-3, 7-6 (7/3) in their second-round match on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Vondrousova has been plagued by injuries and underwent shoulder surgery last year.

The 25-year-old reached the quarter-finals at Roland Garros last year.

"If it stays like this I'm very happy," said Vondrousova after coming through in two hours against 25th-seeded Frech.

"I'm happy to get through. I'm just proud of myself. I don't feel that much pain in physio."

She next faces Pegula who she beat in their only previous meeting -- the Wimbledon semi-finals in 2023 -- where the Czech became the lowest ranked winner of the tournament in the Open era.

"I know she struggled with a lot of injuries at the beginning of the year," said Pegula.

"And she's won some good matches, obviously is a finalist here. She obviously knows how to play good tennis here at Roland Garros."

"We haven't played each other in a little while and haven't played on clay," continued the American.

"I think that's going to be the trickiest part for me."

The 31-year-old Pegula, who missed the 2024 tournament at Roland Garros, reached the quarter-finals three years ago.

Pegula broke Li's serve three times, while saving six of seven break points against her.

