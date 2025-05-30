'Perfect end': Sinner brings curtain down on Gasquet at French Open

Richard Gasquet suffered a straight-sets loss to world number one Jannik Sinner at Roland Garros.

PARIS (AFP) – Frenchman Richard Gasquet called it the "perfect end" to his career as the 38-year-old headed into retirement on Thursday after a straight-sets loss to world number one Jannik Sinner at Roland Garros.

Reigning US and Australian Open champion Sinner reeled off his 16th successive win at a Grand Slam as he eased to a 6-3, 6-0, 6-4 victory on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Gasquet, playing in his 22nd and final French Open, said he had no complaints as he brought the curtain down on a career that began in 2002, when Sinner was just months old.

"I'm very happy to finish my career and not to be massacred completely," said Gasquet.

"I'm happy to have not finished on a ridiculous note," he added.

"I've still got a lot of pain. I'm quite tired. But I know that I have a good life, I'm going to be able to do other things. I'm not suffering."

Gasquet's 610 match wins are the most by a Frenchman in the Open era. He reached three Grand Slam semi-finals, with his best display in Paris a run to the last eight in 2016.

Gasquet was serenaded by the crowd and a video of his career highlights played on big screens inside the main arena as part of a post-match ceremony, with tributes coming from childhood rival Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

"I was really fortunate and really lucky to just play tennis on the circuit for a long time," said Gasquet.

"Of course, I have great memories. I'm retiring now. It's a little bit weird for me. I played all my life. But it's tennis. You have to stop one day. I'm doing it today.

"I'm really lucky to do it on a stage like this against the number one in the world, so it's the perfect end for me."

While Gasquet hung up his racquet for good, Sinner is attempting to become the first Italian man to win the French Open since 1976.

The 23-year-old was reluctant though to divert any attention away from Gasquet, whom he also knocked out in straight sets at the same stage of last year's tournament.

"He played in an era where it was very difficult to play, because, you know, he played against maybe the best era ever in tennis," said Sinner.

"He (achieved) some incredible results, incredibly talented player. Amazing to share this moment with him, and obviously I wish him only the best for his new chapter."

Sinner will face 34th-ranked Czech Jiri Lehecka for a place in the last 16. Lehecka knocked out Spanish 26th seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in four sets.

