Best Asian Athlete - a big hand for javelin icon Arshad Nadeem

Published On: Mon, 26 May 2025 12:29:00 PKT

SEOUL (Dunya News) - Pakistan’s javelin star Arshad Nadeem has been honoured with the Best Asian Athlete title by Asian Athletics.

The award was conferred on the Olympian at a ceremony held in Gumi, South Korea.

The award recognises Arshad Nadeem’s outstanding performance and contribution to athletics in the Asian region.

Taking to his official X account, he wrote: "Honoured to receive the 'best male athlete of Asia' award by Asian Athletics. I am humbled and recharged to give better performances."

The award-giving ceremony took place following the Asian athletics meeting in South Korea, highlighting Nadeem’s status as one of the continent’s top athletes.

The event was attended by retired Maj Gen Muhammad Akram Sahi, Chairman of South Asian Athletics, retired Brig Wajahat Hussain Sahi, President of the Athletics Federation of Pakistan, Salman Iqbal Butt and other dignitaries.

Arshad Nadeem brought laurels to Pakistan by winning the first individual Olympic gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He attained the achievement with a throw of 92.97m.

He has four golds, one silver, and four bronze medals under his belt.

Nadeem will compete in the upcoming Asian Athletics Championship in South Korea.

FLASHBACK

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem shattered the Olympic record with a humongous 92.97m throw in javelin final to win the gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Arshad Nadeem became the first individual Olympic gold medallist from Pakistan. He broke the previous Olympic record of 90.57 - set in 2008 Beijing Olympics by Norway's Andreas Thorkildsen.

Neeraj Chopra came up with a season best throw of 89.45m to clinch silver. Grenada's Anderson Peters fetched the bronze medal with a throw of 88.54m.

Arshad Nadeem breached the 90-metre mark twice. One was 92.97m (second attempt) and the other was 91.79m (sixth and last attempt).

