A headscarf ban is keeping basketball players off the court. A new bill could make it law in France

Published On: Mon, 26 May 2025 10:23:58 PKT

PARIS (AP) — Salimata Sylla was about to lead her team onto the basketball court, as she had done many times before.

On that Sunday morning, she and her teammates had completed a three-hour bus trip from the Paris suburb of Aubervilliers to a rival club in northern France. They had changed and warmed up, and Sylla, the team captain, was ready to go.

But moments before tipoff, she was told she could not play. The reason? Her headscarf.

More than two years later, Sylla is still barred from competing under the French basketball federation’s jurisdiction.

The 27-year-old former point guard is among thousands of young Muslim women in France who are sidelined from competitive sport because of bans on uniforms and other clothing that have religious or political significance. These rules, critics say, disproportionately target hijab-wearing Muslim athletes.

Now, a contentious bill backed by right-wing politicians that would ban headscarves in all sporting competitions has cleared its first legislative hurdle in the Senate. If passed by the lower house, it would enshrine into law what has until now been decided by individual sporting federations.

Supporters say the proposed law is a necessary step to protect secularism — a pillar of the French Republic. Opponents denounce it as discriminatory, Islamophobic, and a violation of both the rule of law and the very concept of secularism.