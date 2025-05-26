Liverpool lift Premier League trophy after Palace draw

Virgil van Dijk lifted the Premier League trophy after Liverpool's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.

LIVERPOOL (AFP) – Virgil van Dijk lifted the Premier League trophy after Liverpool's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on Sunday as the Reds held a title party with their own fans for the first time in 35 years.

Arne Slot's side wrapped up their record-equalling 20th English crown with a demolition of Tottenham in April, but the long-awaited trophy presentation was saved for the final game of the season.

Liverpool's last title in 2020 was won during the Covid-19 pandemic, meaning the trophy was held aloft by then-captain Jordan Henderson in front of an empty stadium.

The Reds made the most of their first title celebration in a packed Anfield since 1990 as the 61,000-capacity crowd partied along with the great and good of Liverpool's illustrious past.

"It's always special to win something, but at certain clubs maybe a little bit more," Slot said.

"I don't think you expect anything like this. If you look at the Premier League in the last few seasons it was always a race to the end.

"To be part of it was already nice, let alone to win it."

Alan Hansen, who captained Liverpool in their last trophy lift at a full Anfield in 1990, presented the silverware to current Reds skipper Van Dijk.

Kenny Dalglish, Liverpool's manager 35 years ago, was watching from the stands, as was Jurgen Klopp, who masterminded the Reds' Premier League triumph in 2020 before leaving last year.

Fireworks, smoke and red ticker tape filled the air as the trophy was paraded around Anfield, with the famous Kop stand adorned with banners and flags emblazoned with slogans hailing their heroes.

Even Trent Alexander-Arnold -- the Liverpool right-back controversially set to leave in a widely-expected move to Real Madrid -- was embraced by fans on his final appearance for his boyhood club.

Alexander-Arnold had been booed after coming on as a substitute for the recent draw with Arsenal in the first game following his announcement that he will depart when his contract expires in June.

ROUSING SCENE

With Anfield in party mood, tearful Alexander-Arnold was granted a fond farewell as he was cheered when he came off the bench in the second half, the Liverpool-born defender responding by kissing his badge.

"I've played hundreds of games for the club but I've never felt so loved and cared for than today," Alexander-Arnold said.

Liverpool failed to win any of their four games after sealing the title.

But that couldn't detract from the festive atmosphere, which was in full swing before the game even kicked off as Slot's team were given a guard of honour onto the pitch by Palace's players, before the Reds returned the favour to salute the FA Cup winners.

Ismaila Sarr's ninth-minute goal for Palace couldn't spoil the occasion either.

Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, who had been booked for diving, was shown a straight red card after his foul on Daichi Kamada in the 68th minute.

But Mohamed Salah ensured Liverpool avoided defeat in their finale when he bundled home in the 84th minute.

Salah's 29th goal this season equalled the Premier League record of most goal involvements in a season, previously held by Andy Cole and Alan Shearer, who both achieved 47 in a 42-game season.

The Egypt forward finished as the Premier League's golden boot winner for a record-equalling fourth time.

"It's incredible. Last time we did not have the chance to lift the trophy in front of the Kop. Today we have the chance," Salah said.

"It is an incredible feeling. Winning the second one with the fans in Anfield, you can see what it means."

Liverpool's players gathered in one long line to sing club anthem 'You'll Never Walk Alone' in a rousing scene after the trophy presentation.

The party is set to continue on Monday when Liverpool will parade the trophy through the city on an open-top bus.

