Man City, Chelsea, Newcastle secure Champions League

Sports Sports Man City, Chelsea, Newcastle secure Champions League

Manchester City, Chelsea and Newcastle secured places in next season's Champions League.

Follow on Published On: Mon, 26 May 2025 08:09:56 PKT

MANCHESTER (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Manchester City, Chelsea and Newcastle secured places in next season's Champions League as Liverpool celebrated with the Premier League trophy after a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace in Sunday's dramatic final round.

A record-equalling 20th league title for Liverpool and relegation for Ipswich, Leicester and Southampton had long since been decided, leaving the focus of attention on the battle for European places.

Liverpool and Arsenal had already secured their place in the Champions League by finishing in the top two, while Tottenham will join them after winning the Europa League on Wednesday.

City ensured a disappointing season did not end in disastrous fashion by qualifying for Europe's top competition for the 15th consecutive season by beating Fulham 2-0 to finish third.

Ilkay Gundogan's overhead kick from close range put Pep Guardiola's men in front before Erling Haaland secured the points for the visitors from the penalty spot.

"It's not perfect, but we'll be in Europe next season in the Champions League," said Guardiola.

Chelsea ended Nottingham Forest's dreams of a first appearance in the Champions League since they were European champions back in 1980.

Levi Colwill tapped in Pedro Neto's cross for the Blues' goal in a 1-0 win at the City Ground to secure fourth place for Chelsea.

"We brought this club where it has to be," said Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca.

Forest have to settle for seventh and a place in the UEFA Conference League.

Newcastle narrowly avoided throwing away their place in the top five after losing 1-0 at home to Everton.

Carlos Alcaraz's header earned the Toffees victory on Tyneside.

However, the Magpies finished fifth on goal difference after Aston Villa were controversially beaten 2-0 at Manchester United.

Villa's hopes were dented when goalkeeper Emi Martinez was sent off just before half-time for bringing down Rasmus Hojlund outside his box.

Yet the visitors thought they had taken the lead at Old Trafford only for Morgan Rogers' effort to be ruled out for kicking the ball out of the hands of Altay Bayindir.

Villa were furious at the call and were hit with a sucker punch moments later when Amad Diallo headed in Bruno Fernandes' cross.

Christian Eriksen's penalty sealed the win as United finished the campaign in 15th.

A place in the Europa League is Villa's consolation for finishing sixth.

PALACE SPOIL LIVERPOOL PARTY

There was a mutual guard of honour at Anfield as Palace paid homage to Liverpool before the hosts repaid the favour to mark the Eagles' FA Cup victory over City last weekend.

Liverpool's last title celebrations in 2020 took place in front of an empty stadium due to coronavirus restrictions, meaning it was the first time in 35 years they could celebrate lifting the trophy in front of the Reds' support.

"It's always special to win something, but at certain clubs maybe a little bit more," said Liverpool manager Arne Slot.

Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp made his first return to Anfield since an emotional farewell 12 months ago.

Palace, though, spoiled the party when Ismaila Sarr slotted home the opening goal after just nine minutes.

Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch was sent off in the second half but the 10 men still secured a point thanks to Mohamed Salah's deflected leveller.

Tottenham suffered a hangover from their Europa League celebrations as Brighton came from behind to win 4-1 and secure eighth place.

A double from Jack Hinshelwood, Matt O'Riley's penalty and Diego Gomez condemned Spurs to a 22nd league defeat of the season and a 17th-placed finish.

Arsenal needed an 89th-minute winner from Martin Odegaard to beat bottom-of-the-table Southampton 2-1.

West Ham were 3-1 winners at Ipswich, Leicester lost 2-0 at Bournemouth and honours were shared between Wolves and Brentford in a 1-1 draw.

