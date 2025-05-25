Newcastle secure Champions League spot on final day despite Everton defeat

Published On: Sun, 25 May 2025

NEWCASTLE, England (Reuters) - Newcastle United squeezed into the Champions League places despite losing 1-0 to Everton at home in their final game of the Premier League season on Sunday, thanks to Manchester United’s 2-0 home win over Aston Villa.

The Magpies, who ended a 70-year domestic trophy drought by beating Liverpool to win the League Cup earlier in the season, ended up in fifth place on 66 points, edging out Villa on goal difference.

The final whistle led to a nervous wait at St. James's Park as the game continued at Old Trafford, with confirmation of Villa's defeat bringing a roar of joy and relief as the Champions League hymn was played to celebrate Newcastle's return to Europe's premier competition.

Newcastle dominated throughout but were undone by poor finishing and sloppy passing. Their struggles were encapsulated in a 38th-minute tongue-lashing administered by defender Fabian Schar to team mate Jacob Murphy, who dawdled across the midfield before carelessly giving away the ball.

The home side had their chances but their final ball into the box was often poor, and any efforts they did manage to get on goal were comfortably dealt with by Jordan Pickford in the Everton goal.

Newcastle were eventually punished for giving away the ball once too often in the centre of the pitch in the 65th minute, with Everton's Vitaliy Mykoloenko crossing for Carlos Alcaraz to score with a brilliant header.

The home side poured forward late in the second half as they sought to salvage some pride with an equaliser, with Bruno Guimares sending a stoppage-time effort that might have saved their blushes whistling past the top corner.