Brighton spoil Spurs' party with 4-1 win

Follow on Published On: Sun, 25 May 2025 22:23:33 PKT

LONDON (Reuters) - Brighton & Hove Albion left Tottenham Hotspur with a hangover after thrashing the Europa League winners 4-1 away on Sunday to finish eighth in the Premier League standings.

Spurs were in celebratory mood following their European triumph against Manchester United in midweek and took the lead through a Dominic Solanke penalty after 17 minutes following a clumsy foul on Mathys Tel by Mats Wieffer.

However, Brighton equalised six minutes after the break through Jack Hinshelwood, before he grabbed their second with a clever back-heel in the 64th. Matt O'Riley then scored from the spot after Diego Gomez was fouled by Yves Bissouma before Diego Gomez netted a stunner in added time for the visitors.

Tottenham ended the campaign in 17th place, their lowest league finish in 21 years, with 38 points being the club's lowest ever Premier League tally. However, the home fans were more focused on celebrating their European success.