Djokovic says 'not in need of a coach' as French Open looms

Novak Djokovic said Tuesday he is in no hurry to find a coach to replace Andy Murray.

Published On: Wed, 21 May 2025 08:15:09 PKT

GENEVA (AFP) – Novak Djokovic said Tuesday he is in no hurry to find a coach to replace Andy Murray as he searches for his first win on clay this season ahead of the French Open.

Djokovic last week parted company with Murray after a tough start to the season for the 24-time Grand Slam champion.

"At the moment, I'm not in need of a coach," said Djokovic who opens his title bid at the Roland Garros warm-up event in Genova against 134th-ranked Hungarian Marton Fucsovics on Wednesday.

"I don't need to rush in any context. I feel comfortable with the people around me ... in the next few tournaments, and we'll see what happens."

Djokovic told journalists that Dusan Vemic, previously part of his coaching team had arrived in Geneva from the US, and would be working alongside Boris Bosnjakovic, his assistant coach and analyst.

The partnership with Murray started well, with Djokovic defeating Carlos Alcaraz at the Australian Open, only to be forced to retire during his semi-final against Alexander Zverev as a result of injury.

"We felt like we couldn't get more out of that partnership on the court, and that's all there is to it," explained Djokovic, who turns 38 on Thursday.

"My respect towards Andy remains the same, even more actually, I got to know him as a person.

"I think he has a brilliant tennis IQ, he has a very rare mind of a champion that obviously has achieved what he has achieved, and he sees the game incredibly well."

'MOTIVATION STILL THERE'

The Serb's wait for a 100th ATP title goes on after his withdrawal from the Italian Open.

Djokovic has not won a single match on clay this season, losing his openers at Monte Carlo and Madrid.

His hopes of a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam triumph, which would take him clear of Australian Margaret Court's tally of 24 singles major titles, appear to be fading.

"It's a different chapter of my life that I'm trying to navigate myself through," said the three-time French Open champion.

"And yes, I'm not particularly used to having this kind of circumstances where I would lose a consecutive match, tournaments, first rounds and so forth. I don't think it ever happened for me in the last 20 years.

"But I knew that eventually that moment will come."

After missing the event in Rome, Djokovic explained that he is competing in Geneva to prepare for the upcoming French Open.

"That's why I'm here, that's why I'm playing the Geneva tournament, because I'm trying to do well, I'm trying to win more trophies, I'm trying to build my form for Roland Garros, and perform at the desired, necessary level in order to go far in the tournament and challenge the best players in the world.

"So yes, the motivation is still there."

Nonetheless, Djokovic added he was comfortable with this new phase of his career.

"I know what it takes to be a Grand Slam champion. It's not as smooth and easy for me as it was 10 years ago. Obviously, things change and my life has changed a lot, but for (the) better, to be honest," he said.

"It's just a new chapter that I'm embracing. I'm still connected to tennis and still want to express myself on the court. I feel that I still have the game, that I can be one of the contenders for the top Grand Slam titles."

