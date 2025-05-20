Independiente beat Boca 1-0 to reach Apertura semi-finals

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Independiente beat hosts Boca Juniors 1-0 in the quarter-finals of the Argentine Apertura tournament on Monday thanks to a second-half strike by defender Alvaro Angulo.

Independiente, who will play Huracan for a spot in the final, struggled in the first half but came alive in the second with Angulo sealing the victory with a superb finish just after the hour-mark at La Bombonera.

As Boca looked to make a quick break from an Independiente corner, the Colombian intercepted the ball and raced back into the box before slipping inside defender Ayrton Costa and firing high over the goalkeeper's head.

Boca had a goal ruled out for offside in the 15th minute and squandered a golden opportunity towards the end of the first half when Miguel Merentiel's whipped cross found Carlos Palacios all alone in front of goal but he somehow missed the tap-in.

Boca next face Atletico Tucuman in the Copa Argentina before starting their Club World Cup campaign in the United States.