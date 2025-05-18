Vardy scores on farewell as Leicester beat Ipswich 2-0

Sun, 18 May 2025

LEICESTER, England (Reuters) - Leicester City great Jamie Vardy marked his final game for the club with his 200th goal in their colours as they beat fellow relegated side Ipswich Town 2-0 at the King Power Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday.

Playing his 500th game for Leicester exactly 13 years to the day since he signed from Fleetwood Town, the 38-year-old Vardy opened the scoring in the 28th minute, calmly slotting past goalkeeper Alex Palmer after James Justin drove forward from midfield and fed him the perfect pass.

Winger Kasey McAteer saw his effort hit the post before doubling Leicester's lead with a powerful strike in the 69th minute when Wilfred Ndidi played a first-time ball to him.