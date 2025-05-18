Central Coast win A-League Women's Grand Final with penalty shoot-out success

Sports Sports Central Coast win A-League Women's Grand Final with penalty shoot-out success

Central Coast win A-League Women's Grand Final with penalty shoot-out success

Follow on Published On: Sun, 18 May 2025 17:50:57 PKT

(Reuters) - Central Coast Mariners won Australia's A-League Women's Grand Final with a 5-4 penalty shoot-out win over Melbourne Victory on Sunday, following a 1-1 draw after extra time, to claim the title for the first time.

Captain Bianca Galic smashed home the final penalty to give Central Coast the win, having earlier seen Victory's Alana Jancevski hit the crossbar with the opening spot kick.

The game went to a shoot-out after the teams shared a 1-1 draw in regulation time, with neither side able to score in 30 minutes of extra time.

Isabel Gomez had given Central Coast the lead less than a minute into the second half when she prodded the ball past Courtney Newbon as the Victory defence failed to clear Annalise Rasmussen's deflected shot as it looped into the air.

Victory saw two efforts disallowed before Claudia Bunge levelled with 10 minutes remaining, the central defender meeting Alana Murphy's corner with a powerful header that Annabel Martin could not prevent from crossing the line.