Revolution sign M Matt Polster to new deal through 2027

The 31-year-old has been with New England since 2020

(Reuters) - The New England Revolution rewarded midfielder Matt Polster on Friday with a new contract lasting through the 2027 season.

The 31-year-old has been with New England since 2020, following stints with the Chicago Fire (2015-18) and the Scottish club Rangers FC (2019-20).

"It's an incredible honor to sign on for another chapter with this club, one that has meant so much to me and my family over the past 5 1/2 years," Polster said in a statement. "I'm deeply grateful to the Krafts and the entire New England Revolution organization for their continued belief in me and for giving me the opportunity to keep doing what I love.

"To the fans -- thank you for your years of unwavering support and love. I'm looking forward to continuing this journey with you. Soccer has always been my passion and to pursue it in a place that has become home is something I don't take for granted. I'm proud of how far we've come, yet more motivated than ever to help this club bring a championship to New England."

A defensive midfielder, Polster has scored 10 goals and added one assist in his 225 MLS games (202 starts). He has one goal through eight matches this season, scoring on his only shot on target.

"For the past 5 1/2 years, Matt Polster has been a cornerstone of the New England Revolution, bringing unmatched leadership, relentless dedication, and fiery intensity to our club," Revs sporting director Curt Onalfo said in a statement. "It has been a privilege to witness Matt's remarkable growth as both a player and a leader during his time with us. We are thrilled for him to continue his journey here in New England, driving our team toward the ultimate goal of hoisting trophies."