Bologna beat AC Milan to win the Italian Cup

Sports Sports Bologna beat AC Milan to win the Italian Cup

Bologna won the Italian Cup on Wednesday after beating AC Milan 1-0 in Rome.

Follow on Published On: Thu, 15 May 2025 08:21:25 PKT

ROME (AFP) – Bologna won the Italian Cup on Wednesday after beating AC Milan 1-0 in Rome and ending a 51-year wait for a major trophy.

Dan Ndoye scored the goal in the 53rd minute which gave Bologna a historic victory, their first honour since last winning the cup in 1974.

Bologna hadn't even been in a major tournament final since last winning the Italian Cup -- the second of their two domestic cup triumphs.

But coach Vincenzo Italiano has a done a brilliant job since arriving to replace Thiago Motta at Bologna, who have won the Italian championship seven times but last did so in 1964.

Wednesday's victory was also Italiano's first major honour as a coach as he lost three finals with his previous club Fiorentina, including the 2023 Italian Cup final.

Italiano hugged his jubilant players as Bologna fans danced and cried in the Stadio Olimpico stands after seeing what many thought they'd never see.

Milan were crowned European champions the same season they last won the cup in 2003, a different time for a club once owned by deceased former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi.

Rivals Inter Milan are in the Champions League final and trying to retain their Serie A title while Milan are in battle to qualify for Europe after missing out on the cup.

Sergio Conceicao's team sit eighth in Serie A, three points behind Roma who sit in the Conference League spot and host Milan on Sunday.

