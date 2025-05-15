Pedersen takes third stage win of Giro d'Italia

Sports Sports Pedersen takes third stage win of Giro d'Italia

Pedersen won a tight sprint to the line to collect his third stage win of this year's Giro d'Italia.

Follow on Published On: Thu, 15 May 2025 08:18:17 PKT

MATERA (Italy) (AFP) – Mads Pedersen won a tight sprint to the line on Wednesday to collect his third stage win of this year's Giro d'Italia and cement his overall lead.

The Danish Lidl-Trek rider was just the length of his bike ahead of Edoardo Zambanini and Tom Pidcock at the finish line of the fifth stage in the picturesque hill town of Matera.

Of his three stage wins so far, Pedersen had to work hardest for this one after falling behind the pack led by his own teammate Mathias Vacek two kilometres from the finish line.

Dressed head to toe in the leader's pink, Pedersen fought his way back into contention as the route wound its way through the town where scenes for the James Bond film "No Time to Die" were shot.

Then in the final metres, he spearheaded the trio of himself, Zambanini and Pidcock.

"The last 20 kilometres were unbelievably hard, I was really suffering on that last climb," Pedersen said.

"I was behind but I knew it was still possible. But I really got tired chasing Mathias from behind. Thankfully I still had a little bit in the tank to win the sprint."

The Dane, world champion in 2019, reflected on his three stage wins out of five, declaring: "It's more than I could ever have dreamt of.

"What a Giro! And what a team I have."

His latest success came hours after he announced he was staying with his American outfit until the end of his career.

He should enjoy his time in pink as his days as overall leader are numbered.

He is in the peloton to help teammate Giulio Ciccone, Lidl-Trek's main chance of overall victory, once the race enters the mountains.

But for the moment he is savouring his time at the top of the general classification which he now leads by 17 seconds from Primoz Roglic (12th in the stage) and 24sec from Vacek.

Ciccone is 1min 1sec off the lead in 19th.

Thursday's sixth stage is a hilly 227km ride from Potenza to Naples.

