Chelsea ease into Conference League final against Betis

Chelsea will face Real Betis in the final of UEFA Conference League after 1-0 win over Djurgarden.

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 09 May 2025 08:25:47 PKT

LONDON (AFP) – Chelsea will face Real Betis in the final of the UEFA Conference League after a 1-0 win over Swedish side Djurgarden on Thursday sealed a 5-1 aggregate victory in their last-four tie.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall struck the only goal at Stamford Bridge late in the first half on a night 16-year-old Reggie Walsh became the youngest player to start a European game for Chelsea.

The Blues can become the first club to win all three of UEFA's current competitions if they beat Betis in Wroclaw on May 28.

"Very happy, the job is done tonight and now we have almost 20 days to prepare for this final and hopefully we can win this trophy," Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca told TNT Sports.

Chelsea haven't won a major trophy since the 2021 Champions League, but captain Reece James believes the club are heading back towards the top after a challenging period.

"We're in another final but it is probably something we excepted coming into the game and we expect to win the competition as well. Winning the trophy would be a huge achievement," said James.

"We are definitely moving in the right direction. We're knocking on the door for Champions League next season, the table is tight and I have no doubts.

"We had a good result against Liverpool and hopefully we can keep momentum going and finish the season strongly."

Defender Marc Cucurella was the only player retained from the team that beat champions Liverpool in the Premier League last weekend as Maresca made sweeping changes to his line-up with an eye on Sunday's crucial game at Newcastle.

The Italian has been criticised for his cautious tactics but he has fifth-placed Chelsea on course to qualify for the Champions League via a top-five finish in England.

Teenage midfielder Walsh made his debut off the bench in the 4-1 win in Stockholm a week ago as Chelsea seized control of the tie, but that result didn't deter some 6,000 Djurgarden fans from making the trip to London for the second leg.

DEWSBURY-HALL PUTS TIE TO BED

Dewsbury-Hall and Tyrique George forced saves from Djurgarden goalkeeper Jacob Rinne before the two Chelsea players combined to put the hosts in front in the 38th minute.

George threaded a pass through for Dewsbury-Hall who accelerated past a couple of defenders before sweeping in a crisp finish via the base of the post.

That goal killed off any remote hopes for Djurgarden, the first Swedish club to appear in a European semi-final since Gothenburg won the 1986-87 UEFA Cup.

Dewsbury-Hall had a chance to double his tally when he headed Malo Gusto's cross straight at Rinne, but the visitors rarely threatened with the exception of a long-range shot from Daniel Stensson that was tipped over by Filip Jorgensen.

Chelsea will be strong favourites against Betis to win their first silverware since Todd Boehly's consortium took over from Roman Abramovich three years ago.

Betis squeezed through to their first European final in the club's history after overcoming two-time Conference League runners-up Fiorentina 4-3 on aggregate following a 2-2 draw after extra time in the second leg in Italy.

Manchester United loanee Antony beat former team-mate David de Gea with a superb free-kick as Betis, who won 2-1 a week ago in Spain, stretched their advantage on the half-hour mark.

Germany international Robin Gosens headed in a pair of corners before half-time as Fiorentina turned the game around and took a 2-1 lead to level the tie overall.

Antony though set up Abde Ezzalzouli to net the decisive goal in extra time and deny Fiorentina the chance to play in a third successive final.

