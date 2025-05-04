PSG lose 2-1 at Strasbourg as title hangover continues

STRASBOURG (Reuters) - A second-string Paris St Germain side fell to a 2–1 defeat at fourth-placed Strasbourg on Saturday, giving the Ligue 1 champions another reverse in the closing stages of the campaign.

With the title wrapped up and PSG's undefeated league run ended by a 3-1 loss to Nice in the last round, the only thing at stake for the visitors was preserving a 39-game unbeaten Ligue 1 away record - the most ever in Europe's top five leagues.

However, manager Luis Enrique retained only Joao Neves from the starting lineup that featured in the 1-0 Champions League win at Arsenal in the semi-final first leg in midweek, seemingly resting key players ahead of Wednesday’s return game.

For Strasbourg, the result puts them fourth, level on 57 points with Nice in third and one point behind second-placed Olympique de Marseille, with the top three spots securing Champions League football.

"I think it was a very close match between two teams who want to play in the Champions League next season," Luis Enrique said.

"It was a very high-level match. All the objectives I had in mind came to fruition, apart from the result. It's ridiculous to go beyond that. I also want to say that we were close to a draw, we had chances.

"It’s not easy to play against this Strasbourg team. They have a lot of quality and experience. Now, we have to recover and focus on Wednesday’s match."

PSG went behind after 20 minutes when their defender Lucas Hernandez clumsily connected with a flicked header by Strasbourg's Mamadou Sarr from a corner, steering it into his own net to give the hosts the lead.

Strasbourg doubled their lead in first-half stoppage time when Felix Lemarechal collected the ball outside the box and curled a beautiful effort into the far corner.

Bradley Barcola pulled one back for PSG less than a minute into the second half after a swift run from midfield before he calmly slotted home.

Despite their strong start to the second half and late pressure, PSG were unable to find another goal and suffered a second consecutive league defeat.