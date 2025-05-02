England to host Andorra in World Cup qualifier at Villa Park

England will play Andorra at Villa Park in a World Cup qualifier on September 6

(Reuters) - England will play Andorra at Villa Park in a World Cup qualifier on September 6 when the Midlands ground will host a senior men's international soccer game for the first time in 20 years.

The match will mark the second time this year that Thomas Tuchel's England side will have played a home game away from Wembley Stadium with Nottingham Forest's City Ground set to stage a June 10 friendly against Senegal.

"We are excited to play at Villa Park, another stadium full of history," Tuchel said of Premier League Aston Villa's ground.

"I know from my own visits to the stadium this season that it is capable of creating an outstanding atmosphere and is located close to (England's training ground) St. George's Park which is a positive for our preparation."

England are top of qualifying Group K on the road to the 2026 World Cup with wins over Albania and Latvia at Wembley. They next face bottom side Andorra on June 7 in Barcelona.