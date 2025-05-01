Sabalenka eases past Kostyuk into Madrid Open semis

Aryna Sabalenka beat Marta Kostyuk 7-6(7/4), 7-6(9/7) in the Madrid Open.

MADRID (AFP) – Last year’s runner-up Aryna Sabalenka survived a gritty Marta Kostyuk and an untimely rain interruption to complete a 7-6(7/4), 7-6(9/7) win over the Ukrainian and reach the Madrid Open semi-finals for a fourth time on Wednesday.

The top-seeded Sabalenka needed 84 minutes to take the opening set before securing the win in cold, breezy conditions.

Kostyuk saved a match point and broke to take the second set into a tiebreak. At 5-4 in the breaker, it started to rain and play was halted briefly to close the roof of the Manolo Santana stadium.

Upon resumption of play, Sabalenka saved three set points and eked out the win, her third over her rival in as many meetings.

"Honestly, that was a battle and conditions were incredibly tough. It wasn’t about tennis, it was about the way you handled your emotions," said the Belarusian world number one, who hit 48 unforced errors.

"I think I did really well and I’m super proud I was able to handle myself in such a difficult situation."

Sabalenka next takes on another Ukrainian in the form of Elina Svitolina, who extended her winning streak to 11 consecutive matches with a swift 6-2, 6-1 rout of Japan's Moyuka Uchijima in just 52 minutes.

A champion in Rouen last week, Svitolina is undefeated on clay this season and is the first Ukrainian woman to reach the semi-finals in Madrid.

The 30-year-old has won her last 22 consecutive sets on the red dirt.

Svitolina has a three-year-old daughter, is running a foundation that has taken over the responsibilities of the Ukrainian national tennis team both financially and from a managerial side, and is on an incredible run that will see her re-enter the top 15 in the rankings.

"I have a lot on my plate, but I draw energy and motivation from my people," said the former world number three.

"When I go back to Ukraine, I just get so much energy from all the people that are right now over there having a tough time. I'm just trying to keep it up and bring some wins for Ukraine."

Earlier in the day, Iga Swiatek kept her Madrid Open title defence alive, as she avenged her Australian Open defeat to Madison Keys with a 0-6, 6-3, 6-2 win against the American in the quarter-finals.

The second seed will next square off with Coco Gauff, who beat 18-year-old Mirra Andreeva for the third time in as many meetings, 7-5, 6-1.

Searching for her first title of the season, the second-seeded Swiatek recovered from a poor opening set to improve her clean record on clay against Keys to 4-0 and reach a third consecutive Madrid semi-final.

Keys knocked out the Pole on her way to a maiden Grand Slam title in Melbourne three months ago and seemed to have cracked the Swiatek code when she handed her a bagel in the first set on Wednesday.

But Swiatek, who was contesting a 17th consecutive quarter-final on clay, cut down on her errors and struck back to book a last-four clash with Gauff.

On court in the Arantxa Sanchez stadium, Gauff saved two set points while receiving at 4-5 before seizing a one-set lead after 63 minutes of play against Andreeva.

Gauff cruised in the second set to dismiss the seventh-seeded Russian and reach her first semi-final of the year -- outside of the mixed team United Cup event.

The fourth-seeded American gave herself a 9/10 grade for her performance, adding: "I think I played really well and stayed composed, even when facing those set points."

In ATP action, Novak Djokovic's conqueror Matteo Arnaldi earned multiple top-20 wins in one event for the first time by knocking out 16th-seeded Frances Tiafoe 6-3, 7-5 to move into the Madrid quarter-finals.

The Italian world number 44 will take on Jack Draper, who reached his first Masters 1000 quarter-final on clay with a 6-2, 6-2 result against world number 12 Tommy Paul.

Lucky loser Gabriel Diallo saved three match points to claim the biggest win of his career over world number 16 Grigor Dimitrov 5-7, 7-6(9/7), 6-4 and reach the quarter-finals.

