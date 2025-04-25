A stunner in Jacksonville: Jaguars trade up to land 2-way star Travis Hunter in the NFL draft

It won’t be the last time they have to share Hunter.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — When two-way superstar Travis Hunter first spoke to the Jacksonville Jaguars from the NFL draft Thursday night, both coordinators were on the other end of the phone.

The Jaguars traded up three spots to select the Heisman Trophy winner with the No. 2 pick in the draft. Jacksonville gave up four picks — including second- and fourth-rounders this year and their 2026 first-rounder — to land one of the most intriguing NFL prospects in draft history and set the tone for a new regime that features first-time general manager James Gladstone, first-time head coach Liam Coen and first-time executive vice president Tony Boselli.

“There are players that you can target and acquire who alter the trajectory of a game,” Gladstone said. “There are very few, and it’s rare to be able to target and prioritize a player who can alter the sport itself. And Travis is somebody that we view has the potential to do that.”

