Federer to serve as Le Mans starter

Federer will serve as official starter for this year's 24 Hours of Le Mans sportscar race in June.

PARIS (Reuters) - Roger Federer will serve as official starter for this year's 24 Hours of Le Mans sportscar race in June, organisers said on Thursday.

The Swiss tennis great will lower the flag to start the 93rd edition of the endurance race at 4 p.m. on June 14 at the Sarthe circuit in north-west France.

The Automobile Club de l'Ouest invites a well-known international personality to start the race every year. Last year's was flagged away by French soccer World Cup-winner Zinedine Zidane.

"It will be a tremendous privilege to welcome Roger Federer as the official starter of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. His influence extends far beyond tennis," said ACO president Pierre Fillon.

Federer, winner of 20 grand slam titles, said it was a huge honour. "I’ve always been fascinated by the commitment, precision and resilience it (the race) demands," he added.

Ferrari have won the last two editions. Switzerland's Sebastien Buemi is a four times winner and triumphed most recently with Toyota in 2022.

Other Swiss winners are Neel Jani (2016) and Marcel Fassler (2011, 2012 and 2014).

